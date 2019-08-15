Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IBTX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

IBTX traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,971. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $7,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,390,000 after acquiring an additional 391,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,607,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,310,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after purchasing an additional 216,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 402,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

