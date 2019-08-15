Infosys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,347 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,279% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 14,862,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,176,975. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

