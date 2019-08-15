InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Announces Earnings Results

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,793. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.21.

In other InfuSystem news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,921.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 5.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 225,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 26.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 401,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 84,575 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 9.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 155,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $3,374,000.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

