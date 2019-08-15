Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Update

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 914,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 5,330.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,342. Ingevity has a one year low of $74.98 and a one year high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.62.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The business had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NGVT. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.61.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.