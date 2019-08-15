Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider Michael L. Berger bought 1,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $19,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,150 shares in the company, valued at $516,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 195,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,882. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 294.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

