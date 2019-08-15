Insider Buying: Big River Gold Limited (ASX:BRV) Insider Buys 4,500,000 Shares of Stock

Big River Gold Limited (ASX:BRV) insider Andrew Richards acquired 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$72,000.00 ($51,063.83).

Shares of ASX BRV remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,716 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Big River Gold

Big River Gold Limited engages in the discovery, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral projects in Australia and Brazil. It explores for gold, iron ore, and lithium deposits. The company primarily develops the Borborema gold project that comprises 3 mining leases covering a total area of 29 square kilometers located in the Seridó area of Borborema province; and the Juruena gold project covering approximately 770 square kilometers located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

