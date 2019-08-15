Insider Buying: Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) CEO Purchases 363,000 Shares of Stock

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 7,787,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,367. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,673,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after buying an additional 122,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capri by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 53.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,328,000 after buying an additional 3,257,281 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $405,282,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $312,693,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

