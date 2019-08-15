Insider Buying: Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director Gary Souverein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$17,476.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,157,135.21.

Gary Souverein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Gary Souverein bought 11,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$110,206.80.

CHW traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.78, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 59.91. Chesswood Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$8.41 and a 1 year high of C$12.59.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.7099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing  Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

