Insider Buying: Contourglobal PLC (LON:GLO) Insider Buys £29,038.80 in Stock

Contourglobal PLC (LON:GLO) insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 17,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,038.80 ($37,944.34).

Contourglobal stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 604.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 60.07. Contourglobal PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.90 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258 ($3.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Contourglobal’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Contourglobal in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Contourglobal Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

