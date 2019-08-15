Insider Buying: DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Director Purchases $148,320.00 in Stock

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Director Fred J. Fowler bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DCP opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.08.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 202.60%.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $31.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

