Insider Buying: Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Insider Purchases $24,800.00 in Stock

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) insider Russell R. Stolle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE VNTR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNTR. Nomura cut their target price on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.