Insider Selling: Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CB traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $153.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.07.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after buying an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,697,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,829,000 after buying an additional 412,064 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after buying an additional 395,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.