Insider Selling: Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) General Counsel Sells 3,085 Shares of Stock

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.73. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Discovery Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 27.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 89.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 705,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 333,491 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Discovery Communications by 40.4% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 912,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,014,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

