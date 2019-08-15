Insider Selling: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Sells $283,710.00 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Barings LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

