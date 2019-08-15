Insider Selling: Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Insider Sells 11,258 Shares of Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $694,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 2,430,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.97. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 79.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

