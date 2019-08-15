Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Insider Sells 1,784 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider James Polehna sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $48,917.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,671,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 133,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

