Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells $15,212,983.29 in Stock

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $15,212,983.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Q. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Gregory Q. Brown sold 79,164 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.41, for a total value of $13,886,157.24.

On Monday, August 12th, Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total value of $46,787,468.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $172.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.40. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $179.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Argus lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 45,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

