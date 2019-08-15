Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $1,274,666.00 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,274,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 275 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $6,927.25.

On Monday, June 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 747 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $18,518.13.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 409.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 74.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 4,307.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Natera by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Natera by 1,149.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,199,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Natera by 24.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,310,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

