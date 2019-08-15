Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 10,256 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $287,270.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,552.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RM traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 48.69 and a current ratio of 48.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. Regional Management Corp has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

