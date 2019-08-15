Insider Selling: Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Insider Sells 3,409 Shares of Stock

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRIP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $69.00.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.