Insider Selling: Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $395,700.00 in Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VCYT opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74. Veracyte Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,400,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 401.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after buying an additional 2,390,394 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,148,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after buying an additional 1,539,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after buying an additional 1,215,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 462.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after buying an additional 754,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

