Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.50% of Insight Enterprises worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.14. 4,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,074. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

