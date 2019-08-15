Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.34, approximately 1,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14.

