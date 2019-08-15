Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $26.97, approximately 5,913 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter.

