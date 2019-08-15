Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,350,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 634.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 279,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,942,000 after buying an additional 262,731 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $9,599,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $8,407,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $40.04. 12,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

