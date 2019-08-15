Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2019 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2019 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2019 – MasTec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 3,576.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,999,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,187,000 after buying an additional 1,945,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 34,943.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 270,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 242,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MasTec by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,951,000 after buying an additional 187,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

