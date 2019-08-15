Invictus MD Strategies (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Shares Down 3.5%

Invictus MD Strategies Corp (OTCMKTS:IVITF)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 7,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 173,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29.

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVITF)

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. and its subsidiaries primarily engage in the investment, acquisition, and development of synergistic businesses in the medical cannabis industry in Canada. It produces and sells medical cannabis; plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics; and develops technology to vaporize cannabis.

