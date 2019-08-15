Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Invivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

