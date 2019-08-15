Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $21,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $49,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $21,270.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Brent Johnson sold 2,400 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $52,344.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $65,820.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Brent Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $153,510.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $114,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $181,440.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $20,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $60,480.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $41,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $20,340.00.

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.93 million, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

