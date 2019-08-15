iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,412,000 after purchasing an additional 282,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,513,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,389,000 after purchasing an additional 368,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.13. 63,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,668. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $90.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.