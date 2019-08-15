iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Torch Wealth Management LLC

Torch Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.50. 719,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,044,772. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

