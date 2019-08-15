iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $209.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,503 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.45.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

