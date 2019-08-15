iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 217.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.35. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $148.42 and a 12-month high of $212.07.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

