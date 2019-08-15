J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). J.Jill posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.Jill.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). J.Jill had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JILL shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.68 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

In other news, Director P. Kelly Mooney acquired 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,398.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook acquired 170,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $290,159.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 927,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,939. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in J.Jill by 39.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,488,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 423,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 74.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 408,992 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J.Jill by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JILL remained flat at $$1.63 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,079. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.