J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,164.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,156.04. The company has a market cap of $814.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.