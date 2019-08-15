Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.82% of CDW worth $132,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $64,231,633.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,852 shares of company stock worth $14,506,703. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $120.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

