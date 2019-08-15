Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 29,057 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,392,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $141,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LVS shares. HSBC downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

