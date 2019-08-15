Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.17% of Alliant Energy worth $136,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,443,000 after purchasing an additional 434,170 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,421,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

In other news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

