Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 105,967 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,967 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $127,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $122.64 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.