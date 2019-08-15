Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 343,037 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,547,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,037 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $157,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 481,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter worth about $5,834,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.