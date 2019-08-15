Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 93,379 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,379 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.34% of Raytheon worth $163,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,952,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Raytheon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Raytheon by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 63,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN opened at $178.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

