Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 95,865 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.23% of ABIOMED worth $145,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 314.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,750 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 22,790.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 260,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 259,352 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 330.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 334,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after acquiring an additional 257,009 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,142,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 132,163.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 148,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $190.13 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.02 and a 12-month high of $459.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.