Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Lowered by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $131.10. 12,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,347. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.34.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.