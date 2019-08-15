JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are raising our estimates and taking our price target to $35. Revenue exceeds expectations: (+22.9% y/y) was above consensus expectations of ¥147.4B (+20.5% y/y). Net revenue from product sales increased +20.8% y/ y, while net revenue from services and others increased +42.0% y/y, versus our +19.1% and +44.7% estimates, respectively. Consumer electronics and appliance sales remained healthy increasing 15% y/y in the quarter (following a 14% increase last quarter). General merchandise increased 34% y/y, led by FMCG. Revenue compares against the the prior year which likely benefited sales growth over the summer, in our view. Annual active customers increased 11mm sequentially (up 3% q/q).””

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. China International Capital upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.81 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

JD opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -987.67 and a beta of 1.42.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in JD.Com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 79,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in JD.Com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 15,750,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,082,000 after buying an additional 709,226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in JD.Com by 560.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 999,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,264,000 after buying an additional 847,947 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

