JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.Com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.55 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. China International Capital upgraded JD.Com to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.66 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. 876,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,423,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JD.Com by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 222,161 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

