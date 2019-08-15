Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 102,808 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 102,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $26,502,874.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,578,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $2,679,300.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $2,030,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.72. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.95.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.03 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.67.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

