Joincoin (J) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joincoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Joincoin has a total market cap of $18,590.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,325,771 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0.

Joincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

