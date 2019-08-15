JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,356

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,429 ($18.67) to GBX 1,356 ($17.72) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,426.44 ($18.64).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,167.50 ($15.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,273.06. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

In related news, insider Coline McConville acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, for a total transaction of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

