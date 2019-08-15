JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of JPGB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.85. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

