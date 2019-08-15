Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3,300.00. Judges Scientific shares last traded at $3,301.00, with a volume of 7,610 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,518.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,114.36. The company has a market cap of $207.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59.

In related news, insider Mark Lavelle purchased 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($40.77) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.68).

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.